It's been weeks in the waiting but Bulli Beach Reserve's new playground is finally open and ready for excited little ones to give it a spin.
Old equipment was removed in April and replaced by a large slide, swings, climbing frames, accessible carousel, wheelchair trampoline, balance trail, toddler track, imaginary play shops, sensory panels and chimes.
The new works were unveiled this week and by Thursday, local children were giving the new play equipment the thumbs up.
Two-year old Billy Oldfield couldn't wait to try out the new play equipment on Thursday. He was so enthralled that he did not want to leave when it was time to collect his older siblings from school.
Proving even the little ones are catered for, one-year-old Chari Romero was also having a ball when the Mercury visited the playground.
In a post on its Facebook page, Wollongong Council said works had been completed this week at three playgrounds located at Bulli Beach Reserve; Rae Crescent Reserve at Balgownie and Rube Hargrave Park at Clifton.
"Fencing will be removed by the end of the week just in time for a weekend play," it said.
The new Rube Hargrave Park playground will include a large double slide, spinner, balance trail and swings, while the Balgownie playground will feature swings, a large slide, climbing frame and balance trail.
The council announced in March that it was planning to upgrade six playgrounds, including one at Wongawilli Community Hall, with planning work already completed.
The council is also planning playground upgrades at Cawley Park in Russell Vale and Guest Park in Fairy Meadow, with work set to start soon.
Earlier this year, a new playground was unveiled at Central Park Reserve, Haywards Bay, which includes a large slide and climbing net, trampoline, swings and spinner.
The works are all part of a Wollongong Council strategy adopted in 2014 which saw it commit to overhauling all of the city's playgrounds.
Council is also replacing the soft fall material at Thirroul Beach Reserve and the under the net climber at Hector Harvey Park, Koonawarra, with works to start mid-year.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
