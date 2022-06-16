Illawarra Mercury

Bulli Beach Reserve playground gets new lease on life as part of Wollongong Council upgrade program

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated June 16 2022 - 7:24am, first published 7:00am
Child's play: A playground at Bulli Beach Reserve has been given a makeover by Wollongong Council. Two-year old Billy Oldfield couldn't wait to try the new play equipment today. Picture: Anna Warr

It's been weeks in the waiting but Bulli Beach Reserve's new playground is finally open and ready for excited little ones to give it a spin.

