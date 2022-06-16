Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Blue Haven backlash as residents meet to oppose sale plans

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 17 2022 - 5:56am, first published June 16 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Help: Kiama residents signing a petition calling on State and Federal governments to protect the Blue Haven facility. Picture: Anna Warr

Kiama Council's "preeminent committee" has refused to take charge of the Blue Haven aged care business.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.