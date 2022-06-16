Illawarra Mercury
Six-try St George Illawarra slam Rabbitohs at Wollongong's WIN Stadium

Updated June 16 2022 - 10:11pm, first published 12:00pm
St George Illawarra slammed South Sydney at WIN Stadium. Photos: Anna Warr

The much-hyped clash kicked off round 15 of the NRL. But there was a twist in the Dragon tail - as a huge first half secured an upset 32-12 victory.

