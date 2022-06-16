The much-hyped clash kicked off round 15 of the NRL. But there was a twist in the Dragon tail - as a huge first half secured an upset 32-12 victory.
The Dragons, celebrating Indigenous round, scored five tries in a tick over 20 minutes to seal the deal in the match at WIN Stadium.
The Dragons get to do it all again after the State of Origin break when they play again at Wollongong on July 3.
MATCH REPORT: Dragons produce stunning first half
Anthony Griffin's men will face the Canberra Raiders ahead of a rough stretch that will make or break their finals charge.
The Dragons have another clash with the Cowboys to come, as well as two games against the top-four Broncos and Cronulla on the run home.
But forget the future for now, check out Anna Warr's photos from the round 15 win.
