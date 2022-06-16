A car and a truck have crashed on the M1 Princes Motorway at Berkeley, causing a traffic snarl for southbound motorists.
No one has sustained any obvious injuries in the collision but one of the two southbound lanes was closed, just past the Northcliffe Drive on-ramp, leading to heavy traffic.
The Transport Management Centre advised motorists in the area to slow down, exercise caution and allow extra travel time.
The site has since been cleared.
Emergency services were called to the crash scene shortly after 6.45am.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
