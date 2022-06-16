Illawarra Mercury
Car destroyed by fire in Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 17 2022 - 12:30am, first published June 16 2022 - 10:15pm
A car fire rages in Wilson Street, Wollongong in the early hours of Friday, June 17 2022.

A fire has destroyed a car behind a block of units in Wollongong in the early hours of Friday morning.

