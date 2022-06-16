A fire has destroyed a car behind a block of units in Wollongong in the early hours of Friday morning.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters were called at 1.57am to Wilson Street, where they found a car ablaze behind a Cliff Road property.
They extinguished the blaze by 2.35am but the vehicle was completely burnt out.
Police also attended the fire.
More to come.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
