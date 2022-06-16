Think local to benefit everyone

We all care about the wellbeing of our community and its future for many reasons.
We are all community members and we want the Illawarra to thrive, which means we want every member of the Illawarra community to thrive.
It's also important to be invested in the success of everyone in the community because we are all members that can make it the best place to live.
Particularly after the COVID disruptions and lockdowns, we need to support businesses that are just getting to their feet and those that are keen to get back to the heights of normal trading pre-COVID.
Together, everyone achieves more. We all benefit when local businesses are successful - it grows employment opportunities locally and helps all locals to succeed.
By shopping locally, we showcase the best of the area, and also increase opportunities to visitors and new residents to see what is on offer in our great region.
Click here to find out more about these businesses in our Think Local special publication wrap and see how you can support them.
Thank you.
It's great to write about and highlight the products and services of businesses so people buy local in the community.
