After two years of COVID-impacted operation, the Bellambi Neighbourhood Centre is finally getting back to what it does best: sending people on their way with a belly full of food, and some leftovers, too.
The centre celebrated its official re-opening on Friday, and people from every community space showed up to share in the joy.
Centre Coordinator Cathy Daly said the centre and the volunteers who hold it together "are the heart and soul of this town".
After walking into the centre one day to volunteer, Ms Daly hasn't been able to keep herself away.
"It's the best job I've had in my life," she said.
Ms Daly started running the centre's in-house Young Beans cafe program, giving local young people hospitality skills to help them secure jobs.
After being forced to close the cafe program due to council requirements, the centre was awarded a $100,000 government grant to revive it.
For Ms Daly and the Bellambi community, the chance to turn the space into a fully functioning cafe and continue their training program means the world.
"We know what a difference education and employment make," she said.
"I can't even talk about it without crying."
Throughout COVID, Ms Daly and one other volunteer were sending out groceries and care packages to up to seventy families a week, from Kiama to Helensburgh.
Chair of the Centre's Board Tanya Van Der Water said the COVID pandemic has been tough for the Bellambi community, but the number of people who continued to give was incredible.
"It's amazing, the last two years have really been a testament to the Bellambi community," Ms Van Der Water said.
To have community programs coming back online was certainly something to celebrate, she said.
From sending local school kids to class with bellies full of food to providing tutoring services and playgroups for little ones, the building and its volunteers bring people together, she said.
Member for Cunningham Alison Byrnes said she was thrilled to support the centre's cafe refurbishment.
"It's so exciting for the local community here to have Bellambi Neighbourhood Centre up and running again," she said.
"Behind the scenes, Cathy and her team have been supporting local families through COVID, but it's great to have everyone back.
"They really are the heart and soul of the Bellambi community."
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
