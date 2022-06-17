There were few people who came away from meeting Barrack Heights boy Ryley Henry without a lasting impression of his big personality and cheerful nature.
The Para Meadows School student was "the most beautiful, gentlest person you've ever met," his mum Kirsty Wilson said, and loved his family, his school community and everyone he knew.
Tragically, Ryley died suddenly and unexpectedly earlier this week, at the age of just 13.
Ryley did not have the easiest start in life, having been born with Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that has physical, mental and behavioural effects, including an insatiable appetite which can lead to obesity.
During his young life he underwent numerous surgeries, including a major operation just months ago that doctors feared he would not survive.
But despite these struggles, he was a boy full of joy and warmth with an infectious smile.
"He had a heart of gold," Ryley's dad Brendan Henry said.
Ryley adored the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, despite his parents' best efforts to convert him to their respective teams - "he was having none of that, he was a Bulldogs boy," Miss Wilson said.
Mr Henry said his favourite day of the year was the Illawarra Convoy and without fail the family would have to sit and watch the trucks and other vehicles pass by.
He also loved swimming, Miss Wilson said, and just last week he proudly took to the stage in a dance concert at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre.
"He was just beside himself with that performance," she said.
On school mornings, Ryley would welcome his fellow students and teachers at the gate and he even found happiness at the hospital, full of love for the nurses who took care of him.
Miss Wilson said he made an impact on everyone, with one of his preschool teachers having gotten in touch to let her know that they could not forget him.
"For such a young boy, he touched so many hearts," she said.
Ryley was an animal lover who had a dog, cat and lovebird, and would ask strangers on the street if he could pat their dogs.
But most of all he loved his family.
Ryley was an adoring big brother to Logan, 12, and nine-year-old Annika, who despite her younger age was his "mother hen".
"He was so loving; he loved his brother and sister so much," Miss Wilson said.
Mr Henry said Ryley was his "everything" and never left his side.
"He was my rock, I was his rock; he was my best mate, I was his best mate," he said.
Ryley's uncle James Wilson and his partner Emily Ridley have started up an online GoFundMe fundraiser, in a bid to help his family in this tragic time and give him a proper farewell.
"No one was really financially prepared, and this climate is not getting any better, everything is so expensive," Miss Ridley said.
Miss Wilson hopes to establish a memorial for her son in her home of Sussex Inlet, as well as in Griffith, where Ryley lived with his grandmother for a time.
"I don't know how I'm going to afford to give my boy the send-off he deserves," she said.
"I'm so lost without my boy," Mr Henry said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
