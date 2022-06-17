A new $50 million high performance centre will be built for the St George Illawarra Dragons at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus in North Wollongong.
The Community and High-Performance Centre (CHPC) is expected to cover up to 5000 square metres, and would create 60 ongoing jobs, with more than 200 in construction, UOW said.
It has been funded ahead of the NSW Budget, along with high performance centres for the Parramatta Eels and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, in what Treasurer Matt Kean called a sports facility construction boom.
The Wollongong centre will include two new full-size football fields for training, to be built on the former site of Brandon Park, once the home of the Wollongong Wolves soccer team.
The Dragons and OUW signed an agreement early last year to work towards a collaborative delivery of programs in one location.
After consultation with UOW the Dragons decided on the Innovation campus as a suitable long-term site that "meets the club's expectations of serving the community", UOW said.
UOW Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Innovation, Enterprise and External Relations) Professor Alex Frino said the centre would provide benefits students and the wider community.
"We are delighted to extend our partnership with St George Illawarra Dragons to help create a better future for the community and our students," Professor Frino said.
"We very much welcome the NSW Government's financial support for this project which is critical for the development of the Illawarra and the local communities.
"UOW students will get access to this best in class training facility that will enable knowledge sharing, improved education and better partnership outcomes.
The proposed $50 million project includes multi-purpose spaces for the community, university and other stakeholders' use, including two full-sized training fields, amenities for the club's NRL and NRLW endeavours, a community classroom, research and education spaces, lecture theatre, an extensive gym, media studio and aquatic recovery facilities.
Sports Minister Stuart Ayres said the rugby league centres of excellence would bridge the gap between elite sport and the general community, and "cements NSW's position as the home of the NRL".
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
