Dragons to build new High Performance Centre at Innovation Campus

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated June 17 2022 - 6:22am, first published 2:40am
Dragons training would be held at two full-size fields at the new high performance centre.

A new $50 million high performance centre will be built for the St George Illawarra Dragons at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus in North Wollongong.

