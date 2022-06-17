Dragons unveil plans for $50 million training base in Wollongong

St George Illawarra confirmed plans to build a $50 million High Performance Centre in Wollongong that will make the University of Wollongong the full-time training base of its NRL squad.
Funding allocated in NSW government's upcoming budget will see the creation of two full-sized training fields to be utilised the club's NRL and NRLW sides, as well as a state-of-the-art gym, lecture theatre, media studio and recovery pool facilities at the University of Wollongong Innovation campus.
While WIN Stadium has been the primary training base for the joint-venture's top squads, the Innovation Campus has a been a regular training base for junior squads and its NRLW side.
The Community and High Performance Centre (CHPC) will also see the club further its community engagement programs that reach more than 114,000 participants each year.
"This is the boldest project the Dragons have ever undertaken, and our vision is to build a centre that delivers tremendous value for both our club and community," St George Illawarra chief executive Ryan Webb said.
"With the support of the club's shareholders, this project has progressed over the last year through the design and stakeholder engagement process.
"The next steps involve community engagement activities which will act as an important component to the project's development application (DA) which we hope to lodge shortly.
"We thank the State Government for seeing the value in what we are working to achieve for our sport and community in helping us make the CHPC a reality."
St George Illawarra chairman Craig Young said the project reaffirmed the Dragons' commitment to the club's regions
"It will be tremendous to have a state-of-art training and community facility to complement our two traditional home grounds, ensuring we connect in the best possible way with our members, partners, fans and communities throughout our entire catchment," Young said.
"It's a truly exciting time for St George Illawarra and one that is well overdue. Many of our competitors already have a competitive advantage with such a facility already available to them.
"We greatly value our partnership with the University of Wollongong and we look forward to creating opportunities to drive collaboration and support further research and development."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
