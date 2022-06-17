Man wanted on an outstanding warrant

Police believe a man on an outstanding warrant may be in Wollongong.
Russell Willis, aged 38, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for revocation of parole.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District have conducted inquiries into his whereabouts; however, have been unable to locate him.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 165cm to 170cm tall, with a thin build and brown hair. He is also unshaven.
Russell is known to frequent Wollongong, Albion Park, the Southern Highlands, Campbelltown and Tumbarumba areas.
Anyone who sees Mr Willis or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Southern Highlands Police Station on 4869 7899.
