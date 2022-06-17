Coledale complaints over 'fourth-rate footpaths'

Coledale residents are being forced to put up with a "fourth-rate footpath", according to local Col Bruton.
The footpath in question is on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, running along Sharky Beach.
Advertisement
There is a stretch of path on the western side, which suddenly ends just beyond the Park Street intersection.
Mr Bruton said the lack of a decent footpath there was just part of a larger problem.
"Despite Lawrence Hargrave Drive being one of the busiest roads through the main centres of towns in the northern suburbs, there is still no safe pedestrian access, on the western side, from Headlands Avenue, Austinmer, to Cliff Road, Coledale - about 1.5 kilometres," he said.
A Wollongong City Council spokeswoman said the footpath might have to stay as it is for some time to come.
"Council does not have any projects planned to upgrade the existing footpath on the western side of Lawrence Hargrave Drive in the vicinity of Sharky Beach at this time," the spokeswoman said.
"However, we will be attending the site to manage overgrown vegetation and repair the footpath to keep it serviceable.
"We do welcome community feedback and suggestions about where people would like to see accessibility improved and have taken on board this request."
The spokeswoman said requests for new or upgraded paths were "prioritised according to factors such as population density, popularity of the site, distance to shops and public transport".
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.