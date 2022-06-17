Illawarra Mercury
Coledale complaints over 'fourth-rate footpaths'

By Glen Humphries
Updated June 17 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:45am
Challenge: Pedestrians do their best to negotiate a "fourth-level footpath in the northern suburb of Coledale. Picture: supplied

Coledale residents are being forced to put up with a "fourth-rate footpath", according to local Col Bruton.

