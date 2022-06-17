A man who engaged in martial arts to help him curb his drug addiction will face sentencing after he attacked a Russell Vale man with a samurai sword last year.
Thomas Anthony Novella, 34, fronted Wollongong District Court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to intimidation and reckless wounding offences.
The court heard Novella, of Sutherland, escalated an alleged ongoing dispute and confronted a man at his Russell Vale home in May last year.
Documents tendered to the court revealed the man went outside to the electricity box after the power went out, and as he walked back to the front door, realised the word "scum" had been spray painted on his garage door.
Later that night, the graffiti was reported to police and when the man attempted to retrieve his CCTV footage, he spotted a silhouette at his front door.
Believing it to be the police, the man opened the door to find Novella standing in the front yard.
Novella would not respond when the man asked if he was okay, and instead ran across the road to his white Audi where he removed a black samurai sword.
According to agreed facts, Novella turned back towards the man and was standing in a "striking pose" holding the sword above his head.
Other members of the man's family were standing at the front door and Novella walked towards the house before the man grabbed a wooden step ladder to use as protection.
Novella started running at the man and his family while wielding the sword and the man met him on the lawn as they both swung at each other.
The man sustained two wounds from the sword, one on his chest and the other on his forearm.
Police arrived soon after and arrested Novella.
Both men were taken to Wollongong Hospital before Novella was released and charged.
In court on Friday, one of the man's family members read a victim impact statement and said 12 months on from the incident, the family still fears for their safety.
"The house had never felt the same," the person said.
"I have a lot of trouble sleeping, the slightest noise and I wake up."
Novella was asked in court what he would say to the man after he reflected on his actions, to which he responded, "I am sorry for my actions".
"It was an extremely poor decision I made out of trauma of my own," Novella said.
The court heard Novella spent more than a month in custody after the incident.
Novella told the court his time served was a "stark realisation of where my addiction led me".
He had been released on bail to stay at a drug rehabilitation facility, and told the court he had been attending weekly counselling. He added that alcohol and drug taking was the catalyst for his offending.
The court heard Novella struggled with drug abuse, and had been practising martial arts at Fairy Meadow on and off for 10 years.
He said he had attained the necessary experience to use the katana, AKA a samurai sword, before the incident.
"I really wanted to abide by a clean life and the disciplinary nature of martial arts," Novella said.
"But with that compulsion of addiction ... I could never quite get to that point."
When probed by prosecutor Anali Cabrera, Novella said he only planned to spray paint the garage door and "leave it at that".
He added that he was drinking on the day of the incident and was "fairly intoxicated ... definitely enough to lessen inhibitions".
Novella said he was working on transitioning out of the rehabilitation centre.
The matter was adjourned to September for sentencing.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
