Coach Luke Wilkshire has delivered an impassioned plea to Wolves players to rediscover the 'fire in the belly' after being knocked out of the Australia Cup in a penalty shoot-out.
Wilkshire, the former World Cup Socceroos player, endured a rollercoaster ride this week.
On Tuesday, he was part of the Network 10 television coverage when Australia secured a spot for the tournament in Qatar starting in November.
By Thursday night, it turned to heartbreak as the NSW National Premier League club finished locked at 1-all against North West Sydney Spirit, before losing 5-4 on penalties.
The Wolves now face a searching test of their self-belief to bounce back for Sunday's clash with NPL ladder leaders APIA Leichhardt at Albert Butler Park.
"It's very, very disappointing, an opportunity missed," Wilkshire said of missing the chance to play in the round of 32, potentially against an A-League club.
"We were poor in the first half and we found a goal after that, but only let it slip.
"It's time for some opportunities for young players to come in an offer some energy on the field.
"The fire in the belly has been lacking all season, they're injured players in our squad who are dying to play at the moment and we need to start turning up with desire and passion again."
Wilkshire is also awaiting the return of Marcus Beattie, who will become available next week.
Goalkeeper Hayden Durose was a standout amid the penalty spot gloom for the Wolves, while Spirit's Christopher Marques made a number of crucial saves at the other end.
The Wolves are languishing in ninth on the NPL ladder, but pulled out a thrilling equaliser against high-flying Sydney Olympic last week end, when Darcy Madden fired home a goal from a free kick.
The only Illawarra team left standing in the Australia Cup is Wollongong United, who continued their fairytale run with a 2-1 victory over St George City on Wednesday.
Coach Billy Tsovolos said after celebrating making the final 32 teams, they must switch back on to play struggling South Coast United.
"We've got a job to do," he said.
"We've got some momentum and it's been a proud day for the club to make it through into the next round, but we still need results in the league after missing so much game time this year."
Sunday (2.30pm): WOLLONGONG WOLVES v APIA LEICHHARDT at Albert Butler Memorial Park
Saturday: (2.30pm) WOLLONGONG UNITED v SOUTH COAST UNITED at Macedonia Park, WOLLONGONG OLYMPIC v BULLI at PCYC, TARRAWANNA v ALBION PARK at Tarrawanna Oval; (3pm) CONISTON v WOONONA at JJ Kelly Park.
Sunday: (2.30pm) CORRIMAL v PORT KEMBLA at Wetherall Park, CRINGILA v BELLAMBI at John Crehan Park.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
