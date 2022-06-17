A third quarter blitz by Wollongong Bulldogs cost Northern Districts any hope of victory the last time they met.
Tigers coach Leigh Forsyth admits it highlights the level of consistency they need to match it with the Dogs and fellow AFL South Coast heavyweights Figtree.
The Tigers led by four points at half-time, before they were scoreless in the third, while the Dogs piled on 5.7, going on to win by 40 points.
"They got a hold of us for one quarter and it cost us," Forsyth said. "We've been a bit up and down this year, but we can see the progress there, we've got young players who have come through and taking a bigger role and we're taller and bigger than we have been in past years.
"We know the Dogs and Figtree are the ones to catch, but Figtree ran down the Dogs late last week, so we also know they're beatable.
"It's a tough contest and we're working hard towards making sure we can be a top four team."
Ciaran Flynn, Tom Green and Jeremy Woodford all return for the Tigers at Northern Districts in a further boost to their hopes.
Northern Districts are third on the ladder with three wins, four points behind both the Kangaroos and Dogs.
Shellharbour meet Kiama at Myimbarr Oval on Saturday, while Wollongong Lions face the Roos at North Dalton Park.
In the women's competition, unbeaten leaders Wollongong Lions meet second-placed Figtree Saints, while Bomaderry Tigers tackle Kiama at Nowra Showground and the Bulldogs have the bye.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
