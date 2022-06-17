Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Northern Districts Tigers have another chance to catch Wollongong Bulldogs in AFL South Coast

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated June 17 2022 - 6:02am, first published 5:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On the run: Wollongong Bulldogs Christian Foster is under pressure against Northern Districts earlier this season. Picture: Sylvia Liber

A third quarter blitz by Wollongong Bulldogs cost Northern Districts any hope of victory the last time they met.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.