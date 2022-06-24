Style and sophistication in Shell Cove

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Filled with natural light pouring in through numerous windows this spacious new corner-built family home exudes contemporary elegance and is literally 300 metres to the new Shell Cove Marina development.
The property offers a substantial footprint of internal living space, while creating an easy-care low maintenance private outdoor zone.
All delivered with up to date finishes and fixtures and making the most of a neutral colour palette of fresh whites and greys.
The timber floating staircase is a central feature that brings in natural wood texture while also creating an architectural focus as well as the internal lift allowing for easy upper level access.
The open plan gourmet kitchen with convenient butler's pantry and an impressive oven and gas hob, blends seamlessly with the dining area and large north-facing outdoor undercover alfresco courtyard, creating an indoor /outdoor space. The additional living area upstairs could function as a teenager's retreat or parent's zone.
Additional features include: solar panels, built-in gas fireplace, ducted air-conditioning, alarm and intercom systems, master suite with walk-in wardrobe, ensuite and balcony, a fourth bedroom or work from home space and double garage.
