A Windang man will face sentencing after a police raid of his home uncovered multiple firearms, a NSW Police cap and hi-vis vest, and drugs in his possession.
Luke Andreou, 32, did not appear before Wollongong District Court on Friday and was instead represented by his lawyer when a sentence date was determined.
The court heard Andreou is currently on bail and maintains guilty pleas to multiple firearms, possessing a police uniform without authorisation and drug-related offences.
Documents tendered to the court revealed Andreou was arrested last year as part of the Australian Federal Police 'Operation Ironside', a complex, global operation that stung users of an encrypted FBI-developed app called ANoM.
In May last year, police uncovered a military rifle, a gel blaster pistol, a NSW Police baseball cap and reflective vest, and four boxes of fireworks after they raided Andreou's home in the early hours of the morning.
Officers also seized 56 grams of cocaine, six vials of testosterone, and more than $200,000 in cash as part of the raid.
According to agreed facts, Andreou used the AN0M app under the username '.VDI'.
Police obtained conversations on the platform between March 2020 and June 2021, and claim Andreou discussed the sale of firearms and drugs with users.
According to court documents, Andreou sent an image to a user named 'icecube' in 2020 that showed a man with his face covered wearing a NSW Police cap stating: "Snr constable vdi plz do not talk back at any time when speaking to you or I'll take your wallet and keys ya dogs".
Andreou's case was briefly mentioned in court on Friday, where Judge Christopher O'Brien confirmed his bail will continue.
The matter was adjourned to September for sentence.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
