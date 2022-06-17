Head-on collision in Bulli causes traffic

A head-on collision involving two cars on the Princes Highway near Memorial Drive is causing traffic in Bulli.
The crash occurred just before 4pm, according a NSW Ambulance spokesperson.
There does not appear to be any serious injuries, they said.
