Why the $50m high performance centre for the Illawarra Dragons is about more than sport

Updated June 17 2022 - 7:37am, first published 6:23am
Back to the future: The old Brandon Park site at Fairy Meadow. Picture: Wayne Venables

The beloved Steelers may never return, but the announcement of a $50 million high performance centre ensures the Dragons will stay in Wollongong for generations to come. A lot of politics is involved in reaching the point where St George Illawarra can hold the keys to a state-of-the-art facility, which could make them the NRL powerhouse they long to be again.

