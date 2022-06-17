Illawarra Mercury
Rob Stokes outlines vision for Wollongong to be akin to Paris or Barcelona

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated June 17 2022 - 7:24am, first published 6:29am
Six cities: Minister Rob Stokes said that future development in Wollongong would be clustered around transport nodes. Picture: Adam McLean

The Illawarra-Shoalhaven's future housing needs will not be met by vast swathes of suburbia but a style of development more akin to Paris or Barcelona, said NSW Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes.

