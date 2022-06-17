Shamrocks primed for homecoming showdown as IRU returns

After a long weekend sojourn for the Illawarriors Caldwell Cup campaign, club rugby returns on Saturday with a number of clubs looking to kick clear of a top-four bottle neck.
Woonona, Tech Waratahs and Avondale are all bunched on three wins, one of unbeaten pace-setters Shoalhaven heading into Saturday's fixtures.
The Tahs are on the road to Vikings and the Wombats head west to take on win-less Camden, while the Shamrocks are planning a big return to Ocean Park for the first time this season against Campbelltown.
Coach Paul Ridgeway saying his side are keen more a homecoming win.
"They're pretty fired up and ready to go," Ridgeway said of his side.
"We've had a couple of games cancelled and we played Vikings up at Wollondilly so this will be the first time we're at home this year.
"We've struggled to train a little bit but the last fortnight we've been able to train and we trained a ross the whole field last night which was awesome.
"Everyone has the long weekend off but we played a few games leading into that and we were happy with how things were gelling.
"We've had two good sessions this week and I guess everyone would have had the same opportunity with less rain.
"We've got a few injuries with illness, the flu and COVID's knocking us around, but we've got plenty of good young players ready to go."
Campbelltown will be looking for just their second win of the season but always present a stern test up front, with Ridgeway expecting a clash of styles as both sides hunt an important win.
"We want to stay in touch with the top end of the table and Campbelltown are always challenging," Ridgeway said.
"They're typically a side with big bodies and good structures to go with it. That's always a challenge for us because we don't have as many boig bodies across our back but we play a different style of footy.
"We try to keep it up-tempo and keep the ball in play as long as possible which suits us. It'll be two different styles of play which is typical but it'll be a good challenge and we're looking forward to it.
"It'll be nice to play some back to back footy over the next couple of weeks and we're just really looking forward to getting out there and playing at home."
Elsewhere, unbeaten Shoalhaven host Bowral, while University will take on Kiama at home.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
