Police student charged over alleged dance floor fight

A female policing student has been charged over an alleged fight on a dance floor at a Wollongong hotel at the weekend.
According to police, a group of women were on the dance floor of the Keira Street hotel when an altercation began.
A 30-year-old woman suffered a cut to the back of her head and later sought treatment at Wollongong Hospital.
Police were already at the hotel for an unrelated matter, were notified and spoke to the women involved.
After further investigation, including a review of CCTV footage, a 24-year-old policing student was issued a court attendance notice for the offence of affray.
Police will allege in court that during the altercation, the woman punched a second woman multiple times to the head.
She is due to appear at Wollongong Local Court on August 2.
Her professional suitability as a policing student has been suspended.
