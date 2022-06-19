True blue Pearson made for Origin grind

How special is a maiden NSW jumper? Enough to bring a hard-nosed coal miner to tears.
Debutant Blues halfback Rachael Pearson is a throwback in that sense. The Helensburgh Tigers' alum reported for NSW duty on Friday fresh off a 10-hour shift underground.
Should the Blues celebrate an Origin victory in Canberra this coming Friday, she'll celebrate as hard as time allows before reporting for her next shift on Monday.
"I came straight [into camp] from work on Thursday so I worked all week," Pearson said.
"I'll be back at work on Monday after Origin. I'll be at the rescue station getting my refresher in underground ready for work on Tuesday."
It's something her male counterparts can't relate to, but it makes the blue jumper that bit sweeter - enough to choke her up. Mortimer, Sterling, Johns... Pearson?
"I'm not going to lie I had tears in my eyes when I picked it up," Pearson said.
"I got here and you go into the change rooms and there's all the Sky Blues jerseys everywhere and you see No. 7 with 'Pearson' across the back.
"I just stared at it for a couple of minutes. I turned to Kezie [Apps] and said 'I'm in tears here' and she 'nah, you're fine'.
"This year's really just been excitement after excitement, pulling on a Dragons jumper, playing in a grand final.
"Then I get a phone call from [NSW coach] Kylie Hilder to say 'I want you to be my halfback for NSW'. I don't know if it's all sunk in yet."
Fair enough given the whirlwind the rise for a player who only debuted in the NRLW in February, ultimately steering the Dragons to a grand final she admittedly can't bring herself to watch back just yet.
She was close to best on ground despite the loss, but whether it was enough to overtake some established stars remained to be seen.
Hilder had not shortage of options in the halves, including former winning skipper in Maddie Studdon, but opted to pair Pearson with Knights star Kirra Dibb.
"That in itself is humbling and rewarding for my season," Pearson said.
"Obviously I was happy with the season that I had with the Dragons and I knew coming off the back of that I was in with a chance, but a lot of players in the halves played well.
"I had a few comments from my dad and my sister and they just said 'I've never seen you play so well' when I was feeling like I could've done more.
"Nothing's ever certain, but I guess I did sort of unseat some players. It's not like I went out there specifically to do that, but I certainly won't be giving it up now without a fight."
As to what the Origin arena will dish up, she's expecting it to be like the NRLW grand final on steroids.
"It's probably something we'll chat about through the week in camp but from watching it on TV and being at the ground to watch it in 2019... it's just amazing," she said.
"The quality of footy, the hits, how fast it is, it's probably going to be that NRLW grand final times two. It's really exciting to be a part of that."
Equally exciting for the Red V faithful is her decision to re-sign with the Dragons for the the looming NRLW season.
"I didn't even look anywhere else," Pearson said.
"As cliched as it sounds we've got unfinished business as a group there at the Dragons. I haven't even watched the grand final, I haven't brought myself to do it yet.
"Getting back with that group was a no-brainer for me. I'm comfortable there, you build those relationships with the team, the staff, the coaching staff.
"I live in the Illawarra and I love representing the Red V so I'm happy to be going back there."
