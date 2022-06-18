Illawarra Mercury
A goat drumming to its own beat part of Wollongong mental health exhibition

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
June 18 2022 - 7:00am
FREE REIN: Lizzie the goat was allowed to dance to her own beat on drummer Tina Havelock Stevens' drum kit for a new exhibition at Wollongong Art Gallery. Picture: Supplied

A goat drumming to her own beat is part of a new exhibition highlighting lived experience with distress, trauma, grief and loss associated with suicide opening at Wollongong Art Gallery.

