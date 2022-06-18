A fire at the Transgrid substation in Dapto could continue to burn for another two days as firefighters and NSW Environment Protection Authority work together to find the best way to put it out.
One transformer at the Yallah Bay Road substation caught on fire yesterday afternoon. The fire is now stable and contained with 10 firefighters on scene, down from 60 yesterday.
Advertisement
With more than 1000 litres of oil on site emergency services are considering next steps. Options include using water and foam to put the fire out or allowing it to burn out, which could take another two days.
Residents have been warned to stay away and to keep their doors and windows closed.
Here's what we know:
Follow our blog below for real-time updates from local journalists. Please wait a moment as it loads.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.