More than 60 firefighters are trying to contain a large fire at a substation in Yallah, near Albion Park.
One transformer at the Yallah Bay Road Transgrid substation in Dapto is fully alight and a second is at risk. Residents have been warned to stay away and to keep their doors and windows closed.
Some flights out of Shellharbour Airport were delayed after one runway was closed.
Here's what we know:
Follow our blog below for real-time updates from local journalists. Please wait a moment as it loads.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
