Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Home economics: Jess Irvine's easy hacks for financial freedom

By Karen Hardy
Updated June 18 2022 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Irvine's new book is full of money-saving hacks. Picture: Supplied

Jess Irvine's first job was mowing lawns in suburban Canberra. She remembers making pamphlets and dropping them in letterboxes around the neighbourhood. She got a few takers; still in primary school, she'd push the mower up the street and mow lawns for a few dollars here and there.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.