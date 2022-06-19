In hospitals around the world, "ringing the bell" has become a tradition to symbolise the end of treatment for cancer survivors.
But COVID-19 health restrictions meant Woonona girl Charli Gerrey missed her chance ring a bell when she completed her two-year long treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
So it was a big moment when she got to stand up and do so in front of supporters at a charity ball in her honour at the Novotel Northbeach on Saturday night.
"The end of treatment bell hadn't been allowed in the hopsital because of COVID, so having our own ceremony last night where we had four childhood cancer survivors ring the bell was a really big emotional moment and very special," Charli's mum Faye said.
"Now Charli is exhausted, but she and her little sister Chloe had the best night - they said they felt like royalty."
The Shine Like Charli Ball, which raised about $80,000 for four cancer charities, was a chance for her family to thank those who supported them during their arduous journey, and raise money to help other families like theirs.
"It was honestly just mind blowing. It was a huge night and there was an amazing turn out, and people went to heaps of effort with the theme of sequins and sparkles," Ms Gerrey said.
"People were just incredibly generous, all outbidding each other in the silent auction and the live auction just went off. We raised considerably more than we ever anticipated."
Ms Gerrey said she was grateful to the event's sponsors including real estate agency Molenaar and McNeice and a number of other small businesses for making the event a success.
The money raised will go to four organisations that have helped the Gerrey family: the Children's Cancer Institute, the Illawarra Convoy, Camp Quality, and RedKite.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
