'A very dangerous operation': How the massive Illawarra substation fire unfolded

The fire at a Dapto substation which caused a thick plume of black smoke to rise over the southern Illawarra over the weekend is expected to continue to burn for days.
The blaze started about 3pm on Saturday when a redundant transformer at the Transgrid substation mechanical failed causing about 100,000 litres of oil to catch alight and set off explosions.
Advertisement
This prompted a massive response from emergency services, with 60 firefighters waiting at Yallah for several hours before the site's electricity could be shut off so they could fight the blaze.
Read more: Dapto substation fire could burn for days
"There is a fire and multiple explosions in one of the large substations on site. Approximately 1,000L oil is currently being contained," Fire and Rescue NSW said in a statement at 4.48pm on Saturday.
"High voltage power lines are also being impacted by the blaze ... The large smoke plume is affecting Wollongong and Unanderra, causing flights in and out of Shellharbour airport to be delayed."
Flights out of Shellharbour airport were grounded due to the black smoke, and residents were warned to stay indoors and close their windows.
"As a result of the fire large volumes of smoke are emitting from the scene and blowing north bound," NSW Police said.
"Due to the smoke being considered toxic affected residents are urged to stay indoors and secure all doors and windows."
The Illawarra Shoalhaven Health District also warned of "poor air quality" in the southern part of the region due to the fire on Saturday night, and said those with respiratory conditions should take extra care.
However, a spokesperson for Transgrid said there had been no danger to residents as the fire was oil-based.
With the fire starting amid the east coast's tense energy crisis, early reports said the fire was at the nearby Tallawarra Power Station, setting off fears for the region's energy supply.
Energy Australia said the power station was taken offline for about two hours, but that staff at Tallawarra were able to safely return the plant to service at around 5:15pm to support the evening peak.
The Australian Energy Market Operator confirmed there would be no disruption to the electricity supply in a tweet on Saturday night .
"Aemo is aware of the substation fire at Tallawarra. We would like to reassure customers in NSW that this will not impact the electricity supply," it said.
Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner Paul Baxter called the incident "very dangerous" and complex.
About 5pm he tweeted that "significant resources" were on scene and "being mobilised as backup should they be required".
Advertisement
"This is a large TransGrid 33 kv transformer, a very dangerous operation, we are working closely with TransGrid and Police," he said.
Hours later, he reported that crews were "continuing to work on this complex incident".
On Sunday morning, when the smoke was just a small billow visible from close the to substation, Superintendent Adam Dewberry said there were two remaining fire crews with 10 firefighters containing the blaze.
He said the fire was stable but will continue to burn for at least two days.
NSW Environment Protection Authority was also on-site and discussing the next steps with NSW Fire and Rescue.
Advertisement
Supt Dewberry said consideration was being given to the impact of the smoke flume and potential runoff on the environment.
"The fire is being contained and it is stable and no longer a threat. There is a chance we will let the fire burn out if that is the better option for the community and the environment.
"The EPA is on-site and is looking at the water runoff and what is in the smoke plume," he said.
By about 11am on Sunday, Fire and Rescue NSW said the fire had been confined to a bunded area, and poses no threat to the environment.
Specialist hazardous materials firefighters remain on scene monitoring the smoke plume and the temperature of the impacted transformer and oil tanks.
"The fire has significantly reduced in intensity however it is anticipated it will burn for a number of days," a statement said.
Advertisement
"Although there is minimal smoke in the area, residents are encouraged to monitor the situation and stay indoors and keep their doors and windows closed as required."
Shellharbour Airport had resumed normal operations.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.