Tyson Black fed Toby Norval for two goals in six minutes, to set the platform for Corrimal's thumping victory over Woonona at JJ Kelly Park on Saturday.
Norval hit two delightful first-time shots, before Van Elia and Daniel Loe completed the 4-nil win, which keeps Coniston within sight of Illawarra Premier League leaders Tarrawanna.
Coach Rob Jonovski praised the polished performance.
"That was the best 20 or 25 minutes we've put together this season," he said.
"We've all struggled with the weather, we've had two field sessions on our main pitch this year, you don't get to work on structure and set pieces while you're doing road runs to keep fit.
"So it was really good to see them start to put it together, Tyson had a great game and Toby come up with two outstanding finishes.
"We've let a couple of games slip this year, but that's our third clean sheet in a row, so I'm happy."
Coniston were without the suspended Sam Matthews, while Jake Morlando has a partial medial collateral ligament knee injury.
Elsewhere, Wollongong United continued their roll with a 3-nil win over South Coast United.
Wollongong United qualified for the Australia Cup round of 32 midweek.
Wollongong Olympic and Bulli left with a scoreless stalemate, a result which puts Tarrawanna five points clear at the top of the ladder, though they've played more games than any team in the league.
But Jonovski said central defender Daniel Stern has been a key addition to the squad.
"He emailed us in November, he was just looking for a game," he said.
"At the time he was just happy to play second grade, but he's shown a lot this year and he's been a gem of a find."
Jonovski and Elia joined forces to win the 2019 grand final with Corrimal, before reuniting at Coniston.
But they'll have to catch Tarrawanna if they hope to secure more silverware with a league title this year.
The Blueys, coached by former Socceroos midfielder Scott Chipperfield, also piled on four goals, against Albion Park on Saturday.
Tarrawanna had a two-goal lead late on before an extraordinary finish saw a 90th minute goal to Jacob Gjorsevski, then Cameron Morgan nailed a penalty two minutes into injury time for Albion Park and Zac Mazevski responded for the Blueys, all before the final whistle.
