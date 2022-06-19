Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Catastrophic failure': Transgrid to launch investigation into Dapto substation fire

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 19 2022 - 7:27am, first published 5:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The smouldering fire on Sunday morning. Picture: Robert Peet.

Transgrid will launch an investigation into the cause of the massive fire that engulfed one of its power substation transformers at Dapto on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.