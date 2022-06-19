Illawarriors' best earn Country call-ups

They fell short of Caldwell Cup glory, but the Illawarriors run through the country championships carnival in Tamworth has paid dividends for key members of the squad.
Illawarra notched a big win over Hunter first-up before suffering a loss to eventual champions central West. It ended Cup ambitions but coming from 17-0 down beat Far North Coast 20-17 in the third-place playoff counted at the Country selection table.
Tech Waratahs trio Stephen Schwenke, Misieli Sinoti and Taniela Tuipolotu were all selected in the extended squad, while Matori Atunaisa (Kiama), Pauli Tuala (Uni) and Jack Hobbs (Vikings) also earned call-ups to a list dominated by champions Central West.
Uni trio Jaxon Clarke Hugo Fay and James Hicks were all selected in the Colts squad alongside Bowral pair Josh de Kok and Felix Talbot.
Both extended squads will be cut down ahead of the National Championships in Adelaide in September.
Illawarra Rugby Union returned on Saturday, with Woonona seeing off a spirited fight back from Campbelltown to ensure their return to Ocean Park was a winning one.
The Shamrocks shot of the blocks to lead 12-0 after 15 minutes, and 19-7 at halftime on the back of tries to Ben Ridgeway and Damien Clark for a handy cushion.
The visitors stormed back into the contest in the second stanza, winger Onisimoemosi Rokotuinasau set the comeback in motion with No. 8 Laitia Tuitatava following as the visitors drew back within two.
The hosts gamely held on, with flyhalf Ben Ridgeway finishing with a double and two goals for a personal haul of 14 points.
Elsewhere, Avondale beat Camden handily 45-6, with Shoalhaven seeing off Bowral in similar fashion 47-5.
Kiama were equally impressive with a 42-17 win over University while Vikings forfeited their scheduled first-grade clash with Tech Waratahs.
