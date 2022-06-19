An Illawarra man will face court on Monday charged with allegedly setting another man on fire at the weekend.
Emergency services were called to a property on Fountaindale Road at Saddleback Mountain, west of Kiama, about 4.20pm on Saturday, to reports a man had sustained serious burns.
Police found a vehicle engulfed in flames and a 51-year-old man nearby with serious burns to his head, chest and face.
The patient was treated at the scene by paramedics before being flown to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
A crime scene was established and was forensically examined.
Lake Illawarra detectives, assisted by State Crime Command's Arson Unit, commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries.
A 42-year-old man was arrested at Saddleback Mountain about 9.30am on Sunday and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station.
He was charged with throw/lay explosive other substance with intent to burn/maim/disable/do grievous bodily harm etc, and cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The man was refused bail and will appear at Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
