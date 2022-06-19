Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Man accused of setting someone on fire on Fountaindale Road at Saddleback Mountain

Updated June 20 2022 - 3:59am, first published June 19 2022 - 9:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The patient was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital suffering serious burns. File image.

An Illawarra man will face court on Monday charged with allegedly setting another man on fire at the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.