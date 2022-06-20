Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Wollongong 2022
What's on

Seven of the best kids attractions in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven to visit during 2022 UCI Road World Championships

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated June 20 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Children are spoilt for choice when it comes to family-friendly attractions here in the Illawarra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.