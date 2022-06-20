An early Christmas for rugby league clubs. Letters, June 21, 2022

The Port Kembla Steelworks possess some of the oldest steam turbo generators and blowers in Australia, wherein their maintenance is all a routine process. So let us not be fooled by talk of "end of operating life" for these existing power plants. Also, if all costs are taken into account, this is the most economical path to provide security to the grid in the interim until wind, solar and batteries can support 80 per cent of power needs.

