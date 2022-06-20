Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

An early Christmas for rugby league clubs. Letters to the Editor, June 21, 2022

June 20 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An early Christmas for rugby league clubs. Letters, June 21, 2022

Does Santa come every day of the year? Or does this confirm just how out of touch our politicians are. Just read that three rugby league clubs are to get $150 million dollars in funding for High Performance Centres. Aren't these clubs professional - let them fund themselves.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.