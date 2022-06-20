An early Christmas for rugby league clubs. Letters, June 21, 2022

Does Santa come every day of the year? Or does this confirm just how out of touch our politicians are. Just read that three rugby league clubs are to get $150 million dollars in funding for High Performance Centres. Aren't these clubs professional - let them fund themselves.
How many children play league compared to other sports? League has to have clubs from other areas to make a local competition. Most children's sporting amenities could do with funding. This was highlighted lately by the way the weather has played havoc with children's sport. I am sure Wollongong Hospital would love to have this type of funding also. Poor Fellow My Country.
Ian Birch, Fairy Meadow
Great to see the minimum wage increase by 5.2 per cent, around $40 a week, bringing the wage up to $812.60. Doesn't say anything for pensioners who get $372.15 or $744 for a couple weekly. They are treated badly. Pensioners pay exactly the same for groceries, clothing, insurances, fuel, health fund, electricity, gas etc etc.
Yet last year, for the full year they got 2.2 per cent increase and have to wait until October for any increase. Cost of living was 5.1 per cent. Why can't pensioners get more than 41 per cent of the minimum wage? Minimum wage works out at $116 per day, yet pensioners get $53 per day. A huge difference.
Pensioners continue to struggle with fuel, electricity, gas, groceries etc increasing daily, they are way below the poverty line. There needs to be a change in the way pensioners, and the amount they are paid. They did pay high taxes, interest rates when working. Hopefully the new Labor government will do something as a matter of priority.
Terry Stretton, Dapto
Let's get some security into our electricity grid until renewables are fully up and capable. The cheapest way to do this is to "re-tube the boilers and re-blade the steam turbines" of the remaining operating coal fired power stations. They do currently provide 76 per cent of our power needs. These facilities possess all of the support services, infrastructure, provided with the necessary transmission lines and equipment, manned by experienced staff and have security of fuel.
The Port Kembla Steelworks possess some of the oldest steam turbo generators and blowers in Australia, wherein their maintenance is all a routine process. So let us not be fooled by talk of "end of operating life" for these existing power plants. Also, if all costs are taken into account, this is the most economical path to provide security to the grid in the interim until wind, solar and batteries can support 80 per cent of power needs.
We need logic in our planning, not pursue ideas which don't stand up.
Ross Robinson, Wollongong
