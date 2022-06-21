Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Rube would approve of new kids' playground. Letters to the Editor, June 22, 2022

June 21 2022 - 6:30pm
Having worked for Council for some 40 years from the late 1950s, I was interested to read the article in the Mercury (Friday, June 17) "Kids' give tick of approval" relating to the council's proposals to install child playground equipment in three of its reserves, one being "Rube Hargrave Park" at Clifton.

