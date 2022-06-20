Illawarra Mercury
Port Kembla seafarers queue up to get the COVID shot

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated June 20 2022 - 4:43am, first published 4:30am
Health: A seafarer after getting a COVID vaccination while his ship is docked at Port Kembla. The vaccination program runs at Port Kembla and Port Botany. Picture: supplied

Around 1000 seafarers from around the world have been vaccinated for COVID 19 at Port Kembla.

