Port Kembla seafarers queue up to get the COVID shot

Around 1000 seafarers from around the world have been vaccinated for COVID 19 at Port Kembla.
Under a joint operation between NSW Ports and NSW Health maritime crews docking at Port Kembla or Port Botany in Sydney can book in with NSW Ports for a vaccination ahead of time.
The seafarers can get their first, second or booster shot.
There are more than 1.6 million seafarers who work on merchant ships worldwide, according to NSW Ports, many of whom spent more than 12 months on ships during the peak of the pandemic when health protocols restricted crew changes.
Crew members have told NSW Ports staff that during the height of the pandemic last year, those who were unable to provide vaccination status were not able to disembark their ship without complying with certain quarantine restrictions (including time in isolation) when they returned home.
"Almost 1000 seafarers from 64 ships have received a vaccination at our Port Kembla trade gateway since the program's inception," NSW Ports, Port Operations Manager, Wayne Ashton said.
"The Port Kembla Seafarers Vaccination Program began in September 2021, with our charitable partner, Mission to Seafarers spearheading the effort alongside local NSW Health officials.
"John Kewa from Mission to Seafarers, Port Kembla, has and continues to be a passionate advocate for this program. And our colleagues at the Port Authority of NSW have also been a great support in delivering this initiative in the Illawarra."
The vaccination program - the first for an Australian port - started at Port Botany in May 2021.
At Port Botany almost 1500 vaccinations have been administered in the past 12 months.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
