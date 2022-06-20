Wollongong City Council and the Sydney Jewish Museum will meet on Wednesday to discuss an explosive report into the background of art benefactor Bob Srederas.
It comes after the report, written by Holocaust historian Emeritus Professor Konrad Kwiet, was leaked on Monday.
A report was published in The Australian today detailing the outcome of that investigation into Bronius "Bob" Srederas, revealing him to have worked as an intelligence officer for the Nazi secret service.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said senior staff will meet with representatives of the Sydney Jewish Museum before making public comment.
"The report should not have been leaked," Cr Bradbery said from Canberra where he's attending the Australian Local Government Association Conference.
"Wednesday's meeting is a discussion about how we progress the matter."
It is understood the report shows Mr Srederas served in the Nazi Party's security service, the Sicherheitsdienst , as an intelligence officer from June 1941 until January 1945.
Mr Srederas, the report claims, successfully applied for German citizenship and changed his name to Bronislaus Schroeders in 1941.
After the war he resumed his Lithuanian name and became eligible for resettlement as a political refugee.
He moved to Australia in 1950 and worked at the BHP steelworks and for decades built a huge art collection - including works from Australia's leading artists such as Arthur Streeton, Norman Lindsay and Margaret Preston.
He bequeathed his collection to Wollongong Art Gallery five years before his death, after some works were stolen from his Cringila house.
It is understood in a separate letter to Wollongong City Council, NSW Jewish Board of Deputies chief executive Darren Bark and Sydney Jewish Museum director Kevin Sumption say "careful consideration (must) be given in future when recognising or acknowledging this individual, given his 'Nazi collaborator' status".
In a statement on Monday evening, the council said: "We are currently reviewing the report and the recommendations within it in order to ensure the most appropriate action is taken as a result of the findings.
"We will make further comments about our next steps once we have had the opportunity to consider all the information within the report and consulted with key stakeholders including the Sydney Jewish Museum later this week.
"We take very seriously the role and responsibility we have as caretaker of Wollongong Art Gallery on behalf of our community. We remain mindful of how this sensitive subject matter can impact upon our community, including those who are Jewish.
"Our focus continues to be on a considered and sensitive approach, working in partnership with the Sydney Jewish Museum," the statement read.
The council was made aware of documents linking philanthropist Mr Srederas to involvement with the intelligence arm of the Nazi SS at the start of the year.
Once the documents were made public in March, the council reviewed its position and began to work with the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies to verify claims of Mr Srederas' Nazi Party links.
When council meet with the board of deputies back in March, its CEO Mr Bark said the investigation was grounded in education and empowerment.
" ... and ensuring the Wollongong community is informed about Mr Sredersas' history," he said.
"We see the opportunity in assisting Wollongong Council as one of educating the community about the history of the 27,000 Holocaust survivors who made Australia home after the Second World War," the Sydney Jewish Museum CEO Kevin Sumption said.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
