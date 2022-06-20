'Show us the cash': Illawarra MPs reveal state budget wishlist for region

A fast-tracked health centre for Warrawong, funds to ease pressures on Wollongong hospital's emergency department, and "lifesaving" road upgrades are among a raft of funding calls Illawarra state MP's have demanded ahead of Tuesday's budget.
After the region's hospital emergency departments have blown out to "crisis levels", demands that funds be funnelled to Wollongong and Shoalhaven Hospital to ease pressure on staff and patients have ramped up.
"We have some serious pressures on Wollongong hospital at the moment," Wollongong MP Paul Scully said.
"Addressing the staffing problems there to be able to open up additional facilities is high on my list.
"I'd like to see the Warrawong Community Health Centre that I secured $20 million for last year fast-tracked with a timeline and financial commitment in tomorrow's budget."
Keria MP and opposition health spokesperson Ryan Park said the latest figures exposing wait times at local hospitals emergency departments were "proof we have a healthcare system that is at crisis levels".
"From Wollongong to Shellharbour and the Shoalhaven, all three major hospitals in the Illawarra continue to show they are under resourced and struggling to cope with increased demand," he said.
"The Government's recent announcement of a boost to the workforce will take years before we see the benefits, in the meantime there are people who are left in pain because of their mismanagement."
Illawarra-Shoalhaven state MPs are also calling for an injection of funds to deliver "lifesaving" road upgrades.
Mr Scully and Mr Park have called for ongoing investment to improve the notorious Picton Road, while Shellharbour MP Anna Watson said one of her biggest asks was upgrades that would allow Dapto residents to access the Albion Park bypass.
"I'd like to see on and off ramps on Kanahookah Road and Emerson road and the M1 motorway," Ms Watson said.
"I want to see not just planning money, but real proper money to put those ramps on. That has to happen given this state government refused to give access to the Albion Park Rail bypass to Dapto."
Kiama MP Gareth Ward also called for a start on the long-discussed Nowra bypass.
As for infrastructure and public transport, there have been reiterated calls for WIN Entertainment Centre upgrades and an improved South Coast train line.
"What I'm hoping will be funded is the detailed business case and design for an upgrade of the WIN Entertainment Centre," Mr Scully said.
"We've already seen the Centre of Excellence for the Dragons has gotten widespread support, which is something myself and my colleagues supported through the process."
Local schools are also in desperate need of an injection of funds, according to Ms Watson who says Dapto Public School is "bursting at the seams", and Mr Ward who pointed to Bomaderry High School students who have been learning in demountables since the recent floods.
"Money for new school infrastructure in West Dapto is desperately needed," Ms Watson said.
"This primary school is about 420 students over capacity ... and kids deserve better than that."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
