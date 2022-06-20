An 18-year-old man has died after losing control and crashing into a tree at Thredbo on the weekend.
About 11am on Sunday, passing skiers on a run at Thredbo alerted the ski patrol that a person had been hurt after crashing.
The teenager was taken to the medical centre at Thredbo, and received treatment for his injuries but later died.
The Monaro police command are investigating and preparing a report for the coroner.
The death comes after the NSW resorts were enjoying the best start to the snow season in 22 years.
It is the second ski-related death to have occurred at Thredbo in the past three years.
In 2019, a 68-year-old South Australian man was skiing with friends when he hit a low-hanging branch and died of his injuries.
