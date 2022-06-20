Comedian Jimmy Carr's heading to Wollongong

English funnyman Jimmy Carr is coming to Wollongong, but consider yourself warned.
He reckons political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo, so be prepared.
There's time enough to ready yourself as Carr will reach our shores next year.
The Terribly Funny tour kicked off in May 2019, will visit every corner of the UK and Ireland before its hits Australia and New Zealand.
Carr will perform at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre on March 4, 2023.
Carr has been involved in the laughing game for more than 15 years and has performed sell-out tours to more than 2.5 million people.
He's won the British Comedy Award for Best Live Stand-Up Tour, and been nominated for the Perrier Award. His most recent stand-up comedy special was the most streamed on Netflix in the UK in 2021.
Tickets go on sale 9am Monday, June 27 at bohmpresents.com
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
