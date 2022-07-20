There is something truly magical about waterfalls. Watching water from a creek or river tumble over the edge of a cliff onto rocks or into a natural pool or even the ocean below.
Here in the Illawarra and surrounds, there are plenty of places where you can view a waterfall.
So whether you want to get back to nature this weekend or are in town for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships, why not check out one of these waterfalls.
PLEASE NOTE: A number of alerts are in place in national parks in the area due to recent heavy rains, including closures of areas and entire parks in some cases. Please go to the alerts page and search for the park you wish to visit before setting off.
Located in the Wattamolla area of the Royal National Park, just south of the Illawarra, you will find Wattamolla Falls.
The two waterfalls empty into a lagoon and the area is a popular family spot, with a picnic area and parking close by.
Ever wanted to take a dip as a waterfall tumbles into the water alongside you? This is the place for you, with the calm waters of the lagoon perfect for swimming, snorkelling or lying on a floatation device.
Please note: Visitors are asked not to jump from the top of the waterfall into the lagoon as there have been many reported injuries.
Inside Morton National Park you will find Fitzroy Falls, which is considered one of the most spectacular waterfalls in Australia.
Plunging dramatically into the untouched valley 81 metres below, the falls are surrounded by breathtaking scenery.
First stop is the award-winning Fitzroy Falls Visitor Centre, where you can learn about the area's history, Aboriginal culture and wildlife.
A short walk later along a wheelchair-accessible boardwalk and you will find yourself taking in the scenic view of the waterfall from one of the escarpment lookouts.
Those eager to stretch their legs further can follow the West Rim, East Rim or Wildflower walking tracks.
Also in Morton National Park you will find Fairy Bower Falls.
To reach the falls, you can set off from either Gambells Rest picnic area or Fairy Bower car park.
You can view the falls from either the top of the escarpment or climb a ladder to the bottom of the falls.
Maddens Falls are located in Dharawal National Park and are easily accessible via a short walk along Maddens Falls walking track.
The lookout offers views of the waterfall as it drops from Maddens Creek to the pools below.
After viewing the falls, head back along the track to the picnic area.
This is a great waterfall for children to view as it is so accessible and they will see a wide array of flora and fauna along the way.
Discover this fantastic waterfall in Budderoo National Park via the short Carrington Falls walking track.
The 600-metre loop will take less than an hour to complete and is family-friendly.
Set off from the Carrington Falls picnic area and follow the track as it loops around the edge of the escarpment, passing several lookouts, each one offering a different view of the falls, which cascade 90 metres down to the Kangaroo River below.
After soaking up the natural beauty from Falls View lookout, make your way down the steep metal stairway into a shady rainforest gully.
The track then climbs back up the escarpment, passing Valley View lookout for a different view of the waterfall and valley below.
Why not make a day of it and pack a picnic lunch to enjoy as you look at the vibrant wildflowers and watch out for a lyrebird scratching in the undergrowth, or a shy swamp wallaby or long-nosed potoroo.
If you visit in summer keep an eye out for snakes, including red-bellied black snakes, copperheads and tiger snakes.
Minamurra Falls is located in Budderoo National Park and is popular with children and school groups.
You can start your trip to the falls from the Minnamurra Rainforest Centre, before setting off on a 4.2 kilometres walk along the elevated boardwalk and paved track to the falls.
You will pass trickling streams, moss-covered rocks and feathered ferns as you look out over the rainforest canopy and canyon before arriving at the viewing platforms overlooking the lower and upper parts of Minnamurra Falls.
Along the way you can spot butterflies, animals and birds in the trees and leaf litter, and maybe even a lyrebird showing off his tail.
The return walk takes one to two hours. The track is open 9am to 5pm, with the last groups able to set off at 3pm.
PLEASE NOTE: At the time of writing, Minnamurra Falls walk is temporarily closed due to severe rainfall causing dangerous conditions, including rock fall, landslides, damage to walking track infrastructure and dangerous conditions. It will reopen when safe. Always check the National Park & Wildlife Service Alerts page before visiting.
Located in Morton National Park, Belmore Falls can be viewed after a short walk from Hindmarsh lookout car park.
You will pass several lookouts along the way offering spectacular views of the scenery before arriving at the final lookout overlooking the falls.
Twin Falls is located in Morton National Park and can be viewed from a lookout that is midway along West Rim walking track.
After crossing a small bridge at the top of the falls you can relax on a seat and take in the picturesque surrounds.
There are three vantage points from which you can see the falls, which fluctuate with the seasons.
The lookouts also offer expansive views of sub-tropical rainforest and Yarrunga Creek as it winds its way through the valley below.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
