Governments must provide power certainty. Letters, June 23, 2022

I see John Barilaro has been given a plum job in New York with a $715,000 salary plus $112,950 living expenses per annum. After reading all about him and the outrage by fellow politicians over this appointment, I am now of the opinion that this state Liberal government is also on the nose, just like the federal mob we just got rid of. I hope that the inquiry organised by state Labor will sort this out and put this man back on his NSW farm.