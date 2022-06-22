Governments must provide power certainty. Letters, June 23, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Governments must provide power certainty. Letters to the Editor, June 23, 2022

June 22 2022 - 6:30pm
In a country renowned for its abundant and affordable power, it is a disgrace that we have a full-blown energy crisis. For more than two decades our politicians have chosen to sacrifice energy security in favour of climate change zealotry.

