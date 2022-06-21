Wollongong hockey player Blake Govers has featured in two Olympic Games and played more than 100 games for Australia but he will be crossing his fingers and toes to ensure a late injury doesn't deny him a debut Commonwealth Games appearance next month.
Govers was all set to represent the Kookaburras at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games but broke his hand in the village in the last session before the opening game.
The 25-year-old Kookaburra mainstay was gutted to miss out as the Australian men's hockey team romped home to win its sixth straight Commonwealth Games gold medal.
Govers though is banking on playing his part in helping the Kookaburras win their seventh gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Fellow Wollongong product Flynn Ogilivie is also part of the squad tasked with continuing the Kookaburras' dominance at the games.
The Kookaburras, who are ranked number one in the world, have won every Commonwealth Games men's hockey gold medal since hockey was introduced to the competition in 1998.
Govers, who is renowned as one of the world's most lethal drag flickers and has a fabulous goal-scoring record, with 104 in 117 internationals, is keen to make up for lost time and perform on the Commonwealth Games stage.
"After getting injured just before the last Commonwealth Games it's a great feeling to know I will be heading over to Birmingham and experiencing everything that comes with it," Govers said.
"Knowing the success the Kookaburras have had at the Commonwealth Games, you definitely have that pressure aspect there, so the boys are really keen to play at their best and win the gold again.
"There is always intense pressure at tournaments, it's the norm for us, and I think everyone is in a really good head space to take on the challenge at Birmingham.
"I'm also looking forward to being part of the broader Australian team. Whenever there are other sports involved it's always a great atmosphere, and I get to see how other athletes go about their business."
Ogilivie, 28 was also excited to be going to his second Commonwealth Games.
"It is such a fun tournament for us and one we have an impressive history of success in,' he said. "It's going to be good to get back into tournament hockey. Since COVID hit in 2020 we have played only a handful of series' against NZ and Malaysia. The Olympic Games has been the only tournament we've been to.
"After the disappointment of Tokyo, as a group we are very focused building on our performance there in Tokyo and very hungry for more success."
The Kookaburras have South Africa, New Zealand, Scotland and Pakistan in their pool.
Hockey will be played on all 11 days of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which runs from July 28 to August 8.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
