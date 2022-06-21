Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

How to claim your $150 back-to-school voucher

Updated June 21 2022 - 4:08am, first published 3:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW government announces $150 vouchers to help parents pay for kids going back to school. Picture: Shutterstock

Families came out as one of the big winners in the 2022 NSW Budget, with the government announcing a $150 back-to-school voucher for each child attending primary or secondary school.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.