How to claim your $150 back-to-school voucher

Families came out as one of the big winners in the 2022 NSW Budget, with the government announcing a $150 back-to-school voucher for each child attending primary or secondary school.
The voucher will be available from January 1, 2023, and can be accessed through the Service NSW app.
The program is designed to help with the cost of buying uniforms, shoes, bags, textbooks and stationery at the beginning of the school year.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said helping parents pay for back-to-school supplies was one of the ways the government was helping families.
"The Premier's Back to School program is all about supporting parents to provide the learning essentials for their children and helping them succeed at school," Ms Mitchell said.
Vouchers will be available to families where the child is a NSW resident, enrolled in a primary or secondary school in the state for 2023 and listed on a Medicare card.
Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the $150 payment would be made available to parents via the Service NSW app from early 2023.
Parents will be able to access the Premiers Back to School program via their MyServiceNSW account, in the Service NSW app, over the phone or by visiting a Service Centre, Mr Dominello said.
