Many of us have only ever dreamed of taking a dip in a natural pool or waterhole.
But here in the Illawarra and its surrounds, there is no reason why that dream cannot become a reality, with at least a dozen places where you can do just that - and safely.
Whether you are looking to get back to nature this weekend or you are in town for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships, why not pay a visit to one of these waterholes. And don't forget to pack your cossies.
PLEASE NOTE: A number of alerts are in place in national parks in the area due to recent heavy rains, including closures of areas and entire parks in some cases. Please go to the alerts page and search for the park you wish to visit before setting off.
Blue Pool is located in Budderoo National Park, and according to Bushwalk the Gong, is easily accessible by using Jamberoo Mountain Road at the Carrington Falls turnoff from Robertson.
To access the pool, you can park and start your walk from either Blue Pool or Nellies Glen.
If setting off from Blue Pool car park, follow the signs for about 100 metres before crossing the little creek. From there, the path continues either straight ahead (to Missingham lookouts) or to the left around the Blue Pool.
You won't be able to resist the temptation to take a dip in the beautiful blue waters, which no doubt inspires its name. The pool flows from the Kangaroo River, which also feeds Carrington Falls.
When the path stops, you can follow the creek down from Blue Pool, going from rock to rock, downstream to the small cascades and puddles, which are great for kids.
Watch for tadpoles, or listen out for frogs and birds.
About 140 metres downstream from Blue Pool is Nellies Glen. You can approach it via the creek, which is a lovely way to see it from above and gaze into the crystal clear waters.
According to Bushwalk the Gong, it's only a shallow pool so it's not suitable for jumping into. It is best to visit when the sun is high in the sky as you will see lovely blue and green tones in the water. Carefully make your way down to the pool from the top of the waterfall.
While the water may be chilly this time of year, you can swim all year round and in winter you may avoid the summer crowds.
It's a wonderful spot for kids to explore the overhanging fern 'cave' and splash around the water's edge.
There is also a picnic spot.
Located in the Royal National Park just north of the Illawarra is Karloo Pools.
You can access the pools via Karloo walking track.
Leaving from Heathcote railway station, you will walk along a moderately challenging track through heathland before arriving at the beautiful Karloo Pool, a popular swimming and picnic spot..
The famed Figure Eight Pools in the Royal National Park are located on a rock shelf close to the ocean near Burning Palms beach.
The pools can be reached on foot or via a guided tour, which is the preferred option of the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.
The six-kilometre walk takes two hours each way and is classified as 'hard' due to the steep, uneven track and remote area. So if you're not relatively fit don't try it.
It is not suitable for young children or prams.
It is best to aim to get to Figure Eight Pools before noon and aim to be back where you started well before dark.
Make sure you wear appropriate footwear, no thongs or heels, and check a map before you go. Pack plenty of water, snacks, sun protection, a first-aid kit and a fully charged mobile phone.
Both M8 Explorer and Emu Trekkers offer tours. Both operators are certified by NPWS and will only lead tours during low tide, low swell and safe ocean conditions.
For those wishing to go it alone, the NPWS offers a number of tips and warnings for those planning to go to Figure Eight Pools.
You should only visit during low tide and stop at the rock shelf to check wave conditions before continuing to the pools.
Details: For more information and to check the risk factor for the day you are planning to go click here.
Minerva Pool is found at the end of the walking track of the same name in Dharawal National Park, just north of the Illawarra.
The pools and track are located in the traditional country of the Aboriginal Dharawal People. The pristine waterhole has sandstone features and a small stone island.
Minerva Pool is a sacred women's place. As such, the Tharawal Local Aboriginal Land Council asks that visitors respect the cultural importance of the site and only women and children can enter the pristine waters which fall from the waterfall above.
If you are unable to enter the water yourself, you can still take in the beauty of the pool from a nearby lookout.
Unpack a picnic lunch and spend some time enjoying the view as you watch the waterfall cascade into the rockpool below.
While you are in the area, keep an eye out for Sydney golden wattle and mountain devil shrub, which the Dharawal People use for bush food and medicine. You may spot the swamp wallabies or yellow-tailed black cockatoos that call the park home.
Details: Click here
Also in Dharawal National Park is another waterhole that was special to the Aboriginal Dharawal People.
The waterhole is at the end of Jingga walking track, and can be reached via a 2.4-kilometre return trip that while short, is steep and challenging.
It will take one hour to 90 minutes to complete and you will pass through a landscape of eucalyptus bushland and dramatic sandstone formations.
The word 'jingga' means 'nice and sweet' in relation to water in the Dharawal language and this is the perfect description of the beautiful freshwater swimming hole that awaits you.
The waterhole is filled via a waterfall running from O'Hares Creek.
Feel free to pack a picnic and spend a few hours taking in the natural setting and look out for birds and rare or threatened, including the long-nosed potoroos.
Once given the title of the best wild swimming spot in the Royal National Park by Sydney Wild Swimming Adventures is Olympic pool.
This 60-metre long pool is accessed via a largely unknown track near the well-known Karloo Pools.
Alan Podmore, founder of Sydney Wild Swimming Adventures, previously said the pool was very deep and had amazing colours that shine from the abalone shells underneath.
"It's a freshwater pool and pure paradise," he said.
Located in Heathcote National Park just north of the Illawarra is Kingfisher Pool.
It is close to a picnic area and campground of the same name.
You can access the tranquil and pristine freshwater pool via the Bullawarring walking track.
The stream that flows into the pool is fringed by Gymea lilies, tea trees and waxflowers, and a selection of small waterfalls empty into the pool.
At the end of Tooth's walking track in the Bundanoon National Park you will find a waterhole perfect for swimming.
The swimming hole is at the base of Bundanoon Creek and is the perfect place to cool off after a hard walk.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
