Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dapto CBD to get a new red-light speed camera

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:11am, first published 4:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dapto CBD to get a new red-light speed camera

A new red-light speed camera is being installed in Dapto.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.