Dapto CBD to get a new red-light speed camera

A new red-light speed camera is being installed in Dapto.
From Sunday, work will be carried out to install the camera at the Dapto Mall intersection of the Princes Highway and Moombara Street northbound at Dapto.
Work will be carried out during day and night shifts from June 26 through to July 3.
Work will be carried out between 8pm and 5am Sunday to Friday, and between 7am and 5pm Monday to Friday.
Single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place while work is carried out.
