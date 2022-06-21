Olteanu awarded prestigious scholarship

He has an interest psychology, but Will Olteanu has no interest in putting any of his teammates on the couch just yet.
Advertisement
The Bulli High alum plies his weekend trade in a Thirroul Butchers jumper, and its something he won't have to sacrifice for the sake of his studies after being awarded the Illawarra Rugby League's Col Purcell scholarship.
Now in its 10th year, the University of Wollongong scholarship honours IRL life member and highly respected junior rugby league administrator Col Purcell.
Bachelor of Psychology student Olteanu is the 11th recipient of the scholarship after it was awarded jointly last year, Keele Browne utilising en route to an NRLW debut earlier this year.
It's a boost to a tricky juggling act, but he doesn't plan on mingling his passions too much.
"I don't think I'll be going anywhere near my teammates in that way, I hear enough of them at the moment," he joked.
"But everyone who loves rugby league has their own reasons for it and, for me, above all else, it's the social nature of the game. You develop a unique relationship with your teammates and community through football.
"More broadly, the way my sport ties in with my interest in psychology is around men's mental health. People that are playing sport, especially community sport, we need a lot more opportunities to have open conversations around that.
"I'm so grateful for the scholarship because it means I won't have to decide between training and playing footy or paying the rent this week."
It continues a long-running partnership between the Illawarra Rugby League and UOW, the latter's Innovation Campus to be the site of a new $50 million training base for St George Illawarra.
"It's great to recognise this long-standing relationship and a partnership that continues to help young players reach their potential both on and off the field," UOW's Renee Burton said.
"This gives them a chance to succeed in life beyond their rugby league days and transition to a career they'll enjoy and have worked hard for academically and we look forward to continuing this valuable collaboration."
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.