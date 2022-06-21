Opportunistic crimes like stealing from cars and frauds have spiked in the Illawarra over the past two years, according to new data.
The latest NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOSCAR) figures show stealing from vehicle crimes increased by 28.5 per cent in the Illawarra in the 24 months to April 2020.
Wollongong had 1140 and Shellharbour had 284 reported thefts from motor vehicles between April 2021 to March this year, compared to the 902 in Wollongong and 188 in Shellharbour from April 2020 to March 2021.
However, Kiama has kept with the statewide trend of theft from cars remaining relatively stable with 70 incidents reported between April 2021 to March this year, an increase of three more than the previous year.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery wasn't surprised of the increase in these types of crimes and said he had heard anecdotally it had always been a prevalent issue in the region.
"I've heard of it happening during consultation with the Wollongong and Lake Illawarra Police Districts, we often get reports in our Community Safety Committee ... it's been a particular concern for a long time," he said.
"The message doesn't seem to be getting through to the community that it's an easy problem to solve. It's perhaps one of the most simple things we can all do, and that is lock our cars, conceal our valuables, or make sure they're not left in the vehicle."
The new research also shows frauds in Wollongong have increased by 15.3 per cent, with 1053 incidents of the crime reported in the 12 months to March this year.
Across the state, many high-volume crimes remained low in the first quarter the year off the back of large reductions in offending during the pandemic.
Between January and March this year, NSW Police recorded 24 per cent fewer property offences than the same period two years ago.
This reduction is driven by significant falls in reported break and entering dwelling incidents which are down 27 per cent statewide, and stealing from retail stores, down 24 per cent.
However, reported incidents of these crimes in the Illawarra remained relatively stable and did not see a significant reduction. There were 558 reported break and entering dwelling crimes in the Illawarra, and 929 stealing from retail stores in the 12 months to March this year.
BOSCAR executive director Jackie Fitzgerald said it was surprising that stealing offences remained low given behaviour patterns in the community had returned to normal after COVID-19 lockdowns.
"It seems likely that property crime will start to increase over the coming year but, fortunately, this is taking longer than expected," she said.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
