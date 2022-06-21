A plan for the revitalisation of the Wollongong Entertainment Centre and WIN Stadium is off the ground with $3.5 million allocated to a business case and strategic masterplan for the precinct.
The funding progresses a joint Wollongong City Council, Business Illawarra and local-MP push for the transformation of Wollongong's premier sports and entertainment facilities.
Advertisement
Executive director of Business Illawarra Adam Zarth welcomed the funding to turn around the much maligned site.
"Right now what we have at that site is not enticing, it doesn't see 24 hour, seven day a week use and we see tired or unloved assets," he said.
In May, Business Illawarra released a plan for the precinct, which would include a 20 storey hotel, serviced apartments and redeveloped grandstand. Mr Zarth said that the model for the redevelopment would follow similar projects in Sydney and Western Sydney where assets such as entertainment centres and stadiums were combined with revenue-generating projects.
With funding now locked in, the NSW government would begin work on the masterplan and business case. Once that is completed a timeline for construction could be determined.
Mr Zarth said that having seen the buck being passed between state and local governments, now was the time to get on with the project.
"We will be advocating strongly to government that it move ahead as quickly as possible, because momentum is key on matters like this," he said.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully said he was glad to see funds go towards the precinct project.
"I am pleased that my relentless lobbying around the future of the Wollongong Entertainment Centre has resulted in a commitment to develop a detailed plan and business case for the upgrade over the next two years."
Previous plans for the area had been developed by Wollongong Council and released in March 2022 and since then has insisted that the ball is in the state government's court when it comes to progressing plans for the site.
"We're really glad that the governments saw fit to listen to our advocacy," Mr Zarth said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.